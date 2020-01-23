Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Rating Lowered to Add at Investec

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) was downgraded by Investec to an “add” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADM. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,288 ($30.10) to GBX 2,356 ($30.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,128 ($27.99).

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,300 ($30.26) on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a one year high of GBX 2,340 ($30.78). The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,259.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,154.85.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Andy Crossley bought 943 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

