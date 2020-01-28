Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,288 ($30.10) to GBX 2,356 ($30.99) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,128 ($27.99).

ADM opened at GBX 2,278 ($29.97) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,277.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,155.01. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,340 ($30.78). The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.50.

In other news, insider Andy Crossley bought 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

