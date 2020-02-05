Admiral Group’s (ADM) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ADM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,925 ($25.32) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Admiral Group to an add rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,124.88 ($27.95).

ADM stock traded up GBX 21 ($0.28) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,280 ($29.99). The company had a trading volume of 395,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.51. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,340 ($30.78). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,293.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,155.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Andy Crossley bought 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, with a total value of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

