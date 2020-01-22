ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, approximately 195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15.

About ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

