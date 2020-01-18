Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $345.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $315.00 to $345.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens set a $327.00 price target on Adobe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $336.28.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $4.36 on Thursday, reaching $349.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.41. Adobe has a 1 year low of $237.27 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $166.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,047,848,000 after buying an additional 812,144 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,881,292,000 after buying an additional 91,217 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 31.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,127,000,000 after buying an additional 972,817 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17,012.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,153,941,000 after buying an additional 3,893,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

