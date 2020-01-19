Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Raised to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $410.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADBE. Griffin Securities upped their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $349.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.79 and its 200-day moving average is $297.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. Adobe has a 52 week low of $237.27 and a 52 week high of $349.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

