Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded at Cleveland Research

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by research analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $354.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe has a 52-week low of $237.27 and a 52-week high of $355.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.03. The company has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 32,093.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,008,055 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 31.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,127,000,000 after buying an additional 972,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2,978.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $126,900,000 after buying an additional 372,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Adobe by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,115,679 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after buying an additional 243,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

