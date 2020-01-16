Adrian Rawcliffe Sells 3,236 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $16,600.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adrian Rawcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Adrian Rawcliffe sold 5,900 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $7,080.00.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,839,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 500,595 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

ADAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.23.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

