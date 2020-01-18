Adriel G. Lares Sells 4,000 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $90,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adriel G. Lares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Adriel G. Lares sold 1,562 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $32,786.38.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $24.41 on Friday. Fastly Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,696,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 49.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $22,879,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

