Adslot (ASX:ADJ) Trading 16.7% Higher

Adslot Ltd (ASX:ADJ)’s share price traded up 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.04 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.04 ($0.02), 4,445,890 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.03 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.23 million and a PE ratio of -6.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.03.

Adslot Company Profile (ASX:ADJ)

Adslot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading technology and digital marketing services. It offers Adslot, a media trading technology platform that enables advertisers and publishers to trade premium display advertising directly; and Symphony, a workflow automation technology for media agencies.

