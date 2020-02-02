Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $34.51 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,580.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,079,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

