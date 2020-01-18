Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Receives $45.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

ATGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

NYSE ATGE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.51. 269,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $51.79.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 32,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 2,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,367 shares in the company, valued at $523,580.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

