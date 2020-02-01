Adtalem Global Education’s (ATGE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.

ATGE traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 405,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,133. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.66 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 2,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,580.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,079,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 223.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

