ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

ADTN opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.24. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ADTRAN news, SVP Marc Kimpe bought 3,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,778.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Balan Nair bought 10,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $91,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,950.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 757.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at $118,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 61.0% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 91.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.