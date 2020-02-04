Aduro BioTech Inc Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Aduro BioTech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 31st. Svb Leerink analyst D. Graybosch anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year. Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a negative net margin of 544.94%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADRO. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair downgraded Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen downgraded Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aduro BioTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRO opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aduro BioTech has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $135.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Aduro BioTech by 234.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Aduro BioTech by 121.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 26,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aduro BioTech by 62.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 20,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $87,240.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,190 shares in the company, valued at $529,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 80,880 shares of company stock valued at $96,020 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

