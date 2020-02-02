Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Svb Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $7.00. Svb Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 3,492,845 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 231% from the previous session’s volume of 1,053,869 shares.The stock last traded at $1.68 and had previously closed at $1.35.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aduro BioTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

In related news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $87,240.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 80,880 shares of company stock worth $96,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the 4th quarter worth $2,169,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 75,003 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $135.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 544.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

