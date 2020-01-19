ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) received a €8.00 ($9.30) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ETR:ADV opened at €7.88 ($9.16) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. ADVA Optical Networking has a 12-month low of €5.57 ($6.48) and a 12-month high of €9.82 ($11.42). The firm has a market cap of $393.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25.

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

