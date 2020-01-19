Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Advanced Disposal Services also reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Disposal Services.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.81 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Advanced Disposal Services’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

In other Advanced Disposal Services news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $4,171,334.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 190,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,719.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of ADSW stock opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Advanced Disposal Services has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.63.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

