Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of WMS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.47. 253,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,850. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.41). Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $495.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,232.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $70,731.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,380.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,058,831 shares of company stock valued at $39,599,232. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 894,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,342,000 after acquiring an additional 190,870 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 491,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $749,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

