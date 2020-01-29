Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Short Interest Update

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.44. The company had a trading volume of 54,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $42.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $495.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.84 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $366,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,726.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,058,831 shares of company stock worth $39,599,232 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,682 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,543,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,817,000 after buying an additional 312,472 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 963,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,106,000 after buying an additional 218,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,693,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

