Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $83.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Advanced Energy Industries traded as high as $75.41 and last traded at $75.39, with a volume of 4016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.01.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.68. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

