Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,896 shares of company stock valued at $21,247,093. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cfra raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

