Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Sells $3,855,750.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,985,500.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $1,664,500.00.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,656 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $71,709,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,396.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,495,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after buying an additional 2,440,177 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,692,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after buying an additional 582,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Argus increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $39.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

