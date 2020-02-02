Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Cfra upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $47.00 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after buying an additional 582,977 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,596,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% during the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 193,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 57,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,303,891.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,498,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,204,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

