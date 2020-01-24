Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMD)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of AMD opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 272.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,896 shares of company stock valued at $21,247,093 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

