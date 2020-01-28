Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.54.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,833,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,485,936. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 128,240 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $4,199,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,556,675.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,896 shares of company stock worth $19,582,593 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: What is a Call Option?