Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $60.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as high as $51.88 and last traded at $51.81, with a volume of 13161426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.05.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Mizuho raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $39.00 to $51.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $1,664,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 939,600 shares in the company, valued at $31,279,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 474,896 shares of company stock valued at $17,391,343. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 270.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

