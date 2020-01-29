Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of AMD traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.53. 61,153,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,745,996. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Cfra upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 128,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $4,199,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 475,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,556,675.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 57,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,303,891.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,498,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,204,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 499,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,582,593. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

