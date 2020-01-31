Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Craig Hallum

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.13% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMD. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.21.

AMD traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 59,016,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,023,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 57,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,303,891.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,498,008 shares in the company, valued at $60,204,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after purchasing an additional 582,977 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $11,596,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% in the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 193,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

