Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $45.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMD. Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.21.

Shares of AMD opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 162.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,767,000 after acquiring an additional 582,977 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,596,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 193,379 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

