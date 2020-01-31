Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Raised to Buy at Summit Insights

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMD. BNP Paribas cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.21.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. 59,182,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,023,672. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

