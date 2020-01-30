Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Raised to Buy at Summit Redstone

Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.78. The company had a trading volume of 70,127,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,395,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $9,685,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $2,630,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $3,284,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $3,895,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

