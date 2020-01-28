Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.54.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.71. 13,743,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,485,936. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,238,400.00. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,582,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,986,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,579,000 after purchasing an additional 309,242 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $71,709,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 247,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,388,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,231,000 after purchasing an additional 135,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

