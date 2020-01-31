Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded by Summer Street to Buy

Summer Street upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.21.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,175,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,395,712. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 162.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 57,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,303,891.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,498,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,204,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?