Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) versus Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Financial Review

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices and Mellanox Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices 1 15 13 0 2.41 Mellanox Technologies 0 7 0 0 2.00

Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus target price of $40.06, indicating a potential downside of 18.68%. Mellanox Technologies has a consensus target price of $123.99, indicating a potential upside of 4.83%. Given Mellanox Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mellanox Technologies is more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices.

Risk and Volatility

Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mellanox Technologies has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Mellanox Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices $6.48 billion 8.47 $337.00 million $0.35 140.74 Mellanox Technologies $1.09 billion 6.03 $134.26 million $3.85 30.72

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Mellanox Technologies. Mellanox Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Mellanox Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices 3.47% 16.54% 5.94% Mellanox Technologies 14.03% 18.84% 15.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Mellanox Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Mellanox Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles. The company provides x86 microprocessors for desktop PCs under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Threadripper, AMD A-Series, AMD FX, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD Pro A-Series processors brands; microprocessors for notebook and 2-in-1s under the AMD Ryzen processors with Radeon Vega GPUs, AMD A-Series, AMD Athlon, AMD Ryzen PRO, and AMD Pro A-Series processors brands; microprocessors for servers under the AMD EPYC and AMD Opteron brands; and chipsets under the AMD trademark. It also offers discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Embedded Radeon brands; professional graphics products under the AMD Radeon Pro and AMD FirePro graphics brands; and Radeon Instinct accelerators for servers. In addition, the company provides embedded processor solutions for interactive digital signage, casino gaming, and medical imaging under the AMD Opteron, AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series processors brands; and customer-specific solutions based on AMD's CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies, as well as semi-custom SoC products. It serves original equipment and design manufacturers, datacenters, original design manufacturers, system integrators, distributors, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers. It also provides adapters to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as ICs or standard card form factors with PCI express interfaces; and switch ICs and systems to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems OEMs to create switching equipment. In addition, the company supports server operating systems, including Linux, Windows, AIX, HPUX, Solaris, and VxWorks. It sells its products through its direct sales force, a network of sales representatives, and independent distributors. The company operates in the United States, China, Europe, rest of Americas, and rest of Asia. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.