Advanced Share Registry Limited (ASX:ASW) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Advanced Share Registry Limited (ASX:ASW) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Advanced Share Registry’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 million and a PE ratio of 13.85. Advanced Share Registry has a 52 week low of A$0.62 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of A$0.78 ($0.55). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.73.

About Advanced Share Registry

Advanced Share Registry Limited provides share registry and associated services in Perth, Western Australia. The company offers online tools to find and view share information. It also engages in property investment business. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Nedlands, Australia.

