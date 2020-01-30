AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Update

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,600 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 682,400 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 165,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In related news, Director Sharon Spurlin bought 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $53,179.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $70,590.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,857.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,270 shares of company stock valued at $225,170. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AdvanSix by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AdvanSix by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 111,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ASIX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,290. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $506.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.03 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

