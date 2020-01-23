AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASIX. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AdvanSix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of ASIX stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,249. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $468.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). AdvanSix had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. AdvanSix’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $70,590.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,857.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Spurlin acquired 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,179.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,270 shares of company stock valued at $225,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 150.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 14.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

