Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) Earning Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Advantage Lithium earned a media sentiment score of -4.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CVE:AAL opened at C$0.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27. Advantage Lithium has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 million and a P/E ratio of -12.95.

About Advantage Lithium

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

