Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantest from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of ATEYY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. Advantest has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $58.73.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Advantest had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $667.33 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Advantest will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

