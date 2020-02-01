Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Trading Up 33.5%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares were up 33.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.90, approximately 20,588,547 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 8,694,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 million, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 3.90.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 79.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADXS. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advaxis by 3,547.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,521,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advaxis by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Advaxis by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 295,444 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

