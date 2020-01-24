Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) PT Set at C$1.90 by Raymond James

Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) has been given a C$1.90 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 108.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Laurentian decreased their price objective on Adventus Zinc from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ADZN opened at C$0.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.98. Adventus Zinc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.16. The firm has a market cap of $94.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.78.

About Adventus Zinc

Adventus Zinc Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

