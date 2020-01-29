AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1523 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HOLD opened at $99.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.82. AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF has a 52-week low of $94.33 and a 52-week high of $99.99.

