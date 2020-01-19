AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NASDAQ:ACT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NASDAQ:ACT) rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.71, approximately 1,929 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.6203 dividend. This is a boost from AdvisorShares Vice ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Vice ETF stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NASDAQ:ACT) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.35% of AdvisorShares Vice ETF worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

