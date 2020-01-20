Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €787.86 ($916.11).

ADYEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €960.00 ($1,116.28) target price on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) target price on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) target price on Adyen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €900.00 ($1,046.51) target price on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) target price on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

