Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Raised to Buy at Susquehanna Bancshares

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

ADYYF opened at $909.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $817.13 and a 200 day moving average of $744.78. Adyen has a 12 month low of $620.00 and a 12 month high of $909.65.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

