Aecom (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $57.00

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aecom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of Aecom stock opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Aecom has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aecom will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.56 per share, for a total transaction of $8,512,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in Aecom in the 4th quarter worth about $1,151,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Aecom by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Aecom in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Starboard Value LP grew its position in Aecom by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,478,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Aecom in the 4th quarter worth about $993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

