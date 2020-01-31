Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aegion in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Aegion by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,598,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,616,000 after acquiring an additional 688,340 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Aegion by 33.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,902,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 471,672 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aegion by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 942,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Aegion by 13.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79,157 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Aegion by 2.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 635,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,352 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,089. The firm has a market cap of $667.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.81 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aegion has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $308.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.82 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aegion will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

