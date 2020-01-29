Aegis Begins Coverage on YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO)

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

YAYO traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,215. YayYo has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33.

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter.

YayYo Company Profile

YayYo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?