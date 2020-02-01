AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AEGON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AEGON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AEGON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

AEG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. AEGON has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AEGON by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AEGON by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in AEGON in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in AEGON in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in AEGON in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AEGON (AEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com